Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $14.33. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 million and a P/E ratio of 358.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 950.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

