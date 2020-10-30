Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.08

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as low as $17.80. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 521,872 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.08.

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

