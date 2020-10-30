H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $295.08

Shares of H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $295.08 and traded as low as $219.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 41,176 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other H&T Group news, insider Richard Withers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

