TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.54. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 9,026,962 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

