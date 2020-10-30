TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.54. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 9,026,962 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

What is the significance of the death cross?

