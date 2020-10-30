Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $6.22. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 68,916 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.05.

About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA)

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

