BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.52. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,893 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.