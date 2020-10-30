BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Shares of BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.52. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,893 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

