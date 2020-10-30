Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.50. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 1,357,462 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

