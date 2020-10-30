Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,336.79

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,336.79 and traded as low as $1,230.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,280.00, with a volume of 3,342 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,413.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,336.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

