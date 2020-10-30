Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.46. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 25,798,230 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and a PE ratio of -49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.55.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

