UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 215,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

