Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,387.48

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,387.48 and traded as low as $710.00. Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at $728.50, with a volume of 311,914 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,405.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

