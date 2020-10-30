Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.50

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as low as $25.10. Hardide shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 41,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.50.

In related news, insider Philip Kirkham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

