Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,365.85

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,365.85 and traded as low as $1,302.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,330.00, with a volume of 79,612 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,320.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

