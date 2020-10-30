Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.07. Midas Gold shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 204,939 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAX. Pi Financial downgraded Midas Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$212,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229,603 shares in the company, valued at C$2,273,535.95.

Midas Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

