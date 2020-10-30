MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.10. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 82,842 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

