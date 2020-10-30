Churchill China plc (CHH.L) (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,127.73

Shares of Churchill China plc (CHH.L) (LON:CHH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,127.73 and traded as low as $1,040.00. Churchill China plc (CHH.L) shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 4,525 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,045.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 18,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total value of £192,697.40 ($251,760.39).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

