Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,664,630 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 60 contiguous mining claims located in the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

