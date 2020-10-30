Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $3.13. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 3,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a PE ratio of 24.41.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

