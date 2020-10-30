Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $8.65. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

