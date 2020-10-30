600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $7.70. 600 Group shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 32,212 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.50.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.