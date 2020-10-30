Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.77

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $25.55. Toshiba shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 1,345 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

