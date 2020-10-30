McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $5.02. McKesson Europe shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 147 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

McKesson Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.