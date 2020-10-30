North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.02. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 24,712 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,161.97% and a net margin of 85.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

