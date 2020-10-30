Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,056.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on WKCMF. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WKCMF opened at $96.55 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $111.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

