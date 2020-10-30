Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

