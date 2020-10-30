Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

