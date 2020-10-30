Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 48.3% in October

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $33.09 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

