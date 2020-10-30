Short Interest in Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Decreases By 34.8%

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS:XYNO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.64. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor.

