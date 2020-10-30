Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,394.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Zalando has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $95.85.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

