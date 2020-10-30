Head-To-Head Comparison: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and DBM Global (NASDAQ:DBMG)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and DBM Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.18 -$33.07 million $0.40 18.73 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Matrix Service and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.02%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than DBM Global.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.00% 3.33% 1.84% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matrix Service beats DBM Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

