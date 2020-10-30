Head-To-Head Comparison: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) versus Promotora de Informaciones (NYSE:PRISY)

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

This table compares WideOpenWest and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest 1.78% -11.04% 1.11% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

80.2% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WideOpenWest and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 2 2 0 2.50 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

WideOpenWest presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WideOpenWest and Promotora de Informaciones’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 0.38 $36.40 million $0.45 11.04 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

WideOpenWest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Promotora de Informaciones.

Volatility and Risk

WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Promotora de Informaciones on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. It serves approximately 3.2 million home and business, and 823,400 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.