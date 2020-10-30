Comparing Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Electronic Arts (OTCMKTS:EA)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 34.27% 21.32% 14.31%

Hayden Hall has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hayden Hall and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 8 17 1 2.73

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $142.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hayden Hall and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 6.46 $3.04 billion $4.76 26.03

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Hayden Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

