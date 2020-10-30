Contrasting Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Its Peers

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercorp Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 735 2820 2620 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 33.35 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 36.68

Silvercorp Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

