Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $875.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

