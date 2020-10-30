Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Shares of NYSE ALT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

