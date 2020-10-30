-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). LiveXLive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

