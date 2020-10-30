Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

