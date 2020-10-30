Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

