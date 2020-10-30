Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

SMED opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

