Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teleperformance Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale
Teleperformance Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trend Micro to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trend Micro to Buy
TransAlta Renewables PT Raised to $18.00
TransAlta Renewables PT Raised to $18.00
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Xebec Adsorption PT Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James
Xebec Adsorption PT Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James
Piper Sandler Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report