Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

