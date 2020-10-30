Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) to Buy

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trend Micro in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

