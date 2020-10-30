TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Raised to $18.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRSWF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

TRSWF opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

