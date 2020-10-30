UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

UPMMY opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

