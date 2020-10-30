Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XEBEF. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

XEBEF stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

