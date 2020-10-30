Piper Sandler Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE CLB opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $632.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

