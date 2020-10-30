Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

