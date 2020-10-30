Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM):

10/22/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

10/21/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

10/19/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

10/13/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$382,501.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,577. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

