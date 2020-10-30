Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM):
- 10/22/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50.
- 10/21/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.
- 10/19/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$11.00.
- 10/13/2020 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.50.
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.87.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
