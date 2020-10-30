Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of MRNS opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 220,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 439,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

