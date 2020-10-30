Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

CJR.B stock opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.83. The company has a market cap of $752.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.05%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

