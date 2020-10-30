Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) in the last few weeks:
- 10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
- 10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50.
- 10/23/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.
CJR.B stock opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.83. The company has a market cap of $752.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.05%.
