Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FCCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

FCCY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

