Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

